Indiana News

Terre Haute man convicted in 2020 fire that killed brother

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A Terre Haute man has been convicted of murder and arson for starting an apartment fire that killed his brother, who rushed into the building in an apparent attempt to warn residents about the fire.

A Vigo County jury convicted 55-year-old Samuel E. Haney Jr. on Thursday on two felony counts of murder, two counts of arson and burglary.

Witnesses said Haney had been at the scene in April 2020 before the fire began in the apartment of his former girlfriend.

His younger brother, Terry Haney, rushed inside the building, apparently to warn residents.

He was overcome by smoke and heat and died days later.