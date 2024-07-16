Terre Haute woman arrested for arson after a series of fires Sunday

Mugshot of Cheyanne Lowrance,29, who was arrested for arson following a series of fires Sunday afternoon. (Photo provided by/ Vigo County Jail)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Terre Haute woman is facing several felonies after police say she lit six fires in under two hours Sunday afternoon.

All of the fires happened in the same area south of Indiana State University and east of U.S. Highway 41.

Around 4:20 p.m., a fire was reported at 1936 S. 3rd St. The entry way of a former restaurant called JD’s Steakhouse had been set on fire.

Another fire occurred at 5:08 p.m., when a blue Republic trash can was set on fire near an apartment building less than a mile away from the previous location.

Just after 5:45 p.m., a garage fire was reported at 2021 S. 9th St. The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to the scene, where firefighter Robby Cornwell was injured from heat exhaustion and received treatment on the scene, court documents say.

A second garage fire occurred less than 100 feet away, resulting in damage to a nearby apartment building.

At 5:52 p.m., a brush fire near a garage and residence were reported on fire.

At 6 p.m., a trash can was reported on fire at Sarah Scott Middle School. A witness and described the fire being started by a woman with red hair, black shirt and jean shorts.

Police located the suspect, 29-year-old Cheyanne Lowrance, near S 10th and Grant St., where a witness was able to identify Lowrance after she was in custody.

Police say she had a lighter in her possession at the time of the arrest.

Lowrance faces six counts of arson and one count of arson resulting in bodily injury.

Lowrance bond is currently set at $25,000 and her next hearing is scheduled for July 18 at 10 a.m.