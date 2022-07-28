Indiana News

Testing confirms rape suspect was father of Ohio girl’s aborted fetus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — DNA testing confirms the man accused of raping a 10-year-old Ohio girl, who traveled to Indiana for an abortion, was the father of the aborted fetus.

A judge ordered Gerson Fuentes to be held without bond.

She cited him living in the United States illegally, and the fact that he had been living with the child and her mother.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita opened a consumer complaint investigation into Indianapolis Dr. Caitlinn Bernard, who performed the abortion.

Bernard’s attorney said Thursday that Rokita sent the doctor six complaints. The attorney says only one of the complaints came from someone in Indiana, and none of them purchased any goods or services from bernard, or had any direct communication with her.

Bernard’s attorney filed a tort claim last week, the first step toward suing Rokita for defamation.