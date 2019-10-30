Thousands take to downtown for FFA National Convention and Expo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — If you are downtown Wednesday you will be seeing a lot of people in navy blue jackets strolling around near the Convention Center — about 70,000 to be exact. It’s time for the FFA National Convention and Expo.

The convention boasts everything from the latest in mechanical engineering, to animal and plant science, and different products and resources for professionals in agriculture.

The focus this week is to show the next generation of agriculture professionals the resources that are available, as well as to create a community within a larger industry.

At the convention kids were able to talk to major companies within the industry about new products and the possibility for future employment.

One of the big events at the expo was put on by John Deere with the revealing of its newest smart tractor.

Members were able to use simulators and even virtual reality to see what it’s like to be behind the wheel of the different giant pieces of machinery.

“We walk around, view the career shows, look at the different options that agriculture provides for us in the career. We just overall have a good time. That is mainly what it is about,” said Kolton Wilkes, Alabama FFA.

The CEO of the Naitonal FFA, Mark Peoschl, says seeing this many young people come out eager to pursue a career in agriculture in the current political climate is promising as the organization looks toward the future.

“1 in 5 jobs in the United States is related to agriculture so we are really generating and developing the next generation of leaders that we believe will change the world,” said Poeschl.

Many of the attendees say they look forward to coming to the convention every year to see friends they have made within the organization from around the country. The National FFA Convention runs through Saturday.