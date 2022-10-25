Indiana News

Three people injured in Miami County crash

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Three people from Peru were injured in a two car crash Tuesday morning, according to Indiana State Police.

Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a two car crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 South and 300 East. That’s just south of Pipe Creek on the southeast side of Miami County.

A 2004 Cadillac SRX was traveling westbound on County Road 850 South approaching a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 300 East.

State police belief the Cadillac stopped at the stop sign and then moved forward into the intersection and hit a 2007 Saturn Ion traveling southbound. The Saturn rolled at least once and ejected the front seat passenger.

“The Saturn was not required to stop and had the right of way,” state police said Tuesday.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a local hospital. Two of the passengers in the Saturn were airlifted by a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

State police say no one in the Saturn was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.