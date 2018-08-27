Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame to go on sale in Sept.

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Musician Garth Brooks poses in the press room with the award for entertainer of the year at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) - One country music superstar will play at an extremely unique venue in October.

Garth Brooks will perform at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 20, the first ever such show at the historic venue.

Tickets to see the "Low places" singer on the Notre Dame campus will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

