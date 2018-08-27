Indiana News

Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame to go on sale in Sept.

Posted: Aug 27, 2018 09:47 AM EDT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) - One country music superstar will play at an extremely unique venue in October.

Garth Brooks will perform at  Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 20, the first ever such show at the historic venue.

Tickets to see the "Low places" singer on the Notre Dame campus will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.

