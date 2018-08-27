Tickets for Garth Brooks concert at Notre Dame to go on sale in Sept.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) - One country music superstar will play at an extremely unique venue in October.
Garth Brooks will perform at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 20, the first ever such show at the historic venue.
Tickets to see the "Low places" singer on the Notre Dame campus will go on sale Friday, Sept. 14 at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
