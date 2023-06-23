Tip to Indiana State Police leads to investigation and arrests for drug dealing

ST. JOSEPH, Ind. (WISH) — A complaint of drug dealing and a suspected overdose led to an investigation and multiple arrests by Indiana State Police.

At 5:30 a.m. Friday, Troopers with the Indiana State Police served a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of North Michigan Street in Lakeville, Indiana. Troopers discovered fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, mushrooms, a handgun, pills, and numerous drug paraphernalia.

While troopers were investigating the residence, a black Pontiac parked next to the police cars. The driver, identified as Skylar Dunlap, 28, of Lakeville, Indiana entered the yard of the residence, and was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a narcotic, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Dunlap was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Korbin Parrott, 21, of Lakeville, Indiana, was arrested inside the residence for dealing a narcotic, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Parrott was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Preston Pittman, 30, of Lakeville, Indiana, was also arrested inside the residence for several active warrants out of Marshall County and Elkhart County.

Pittman was taken to the Marshall County Jail.