Tornado spawned by remnants of Hurricane Beryl tears through southern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl spawned at least one tornado in southern Indiana on Tuesday, the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, said on X.

Just after 3:30 p.m. EDT, the National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southern Indiana. The watch covered all counties south of the Bloomington/Columbus line and parts of Ohio, Illinois, and Kentucky.

About an hour later, NWS Paducah began posting on X about a “large, confirmed” tornado just north of Mt. Vernon in Posey County. Around 6 p.m. EDT, NWS warned of a tornado in Gibson County.

[4:26 PM CDT 7/9] Large, confirmed tornado just north of Mount Vernon, IN! It will pass near Caborn, Solitude, and Wadesville, IN, in the next 15 minutes. Take shelter now! #INwx pic.twitter.com/CSM70vT9Mu — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) July 9, 2024

NWS Paducah says survey teams will be out Wednesday to assess the damage.

The Posey County Emergency Management Agency told News 8 that a tornado hit the east side of Mt. Vernon.

“It did significant damage to a warehouse/logistics facility. There were 13 families that were displaced from a mobile home park and we currently know of four homes with damage. We will be out doing more damage assessments throughout the day today and will have more to report later,” EMA Director Carrie Thompson said in an email.

The Evansville/Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency wrote on Facebook that heavy damage was reported Tuesday evening near “several large buildings and complexes” in Mt. Vernon.

“About 4:15 p.m., we started receiving numerous reports along with pictures and video of a large tornado, crossing the Ohio River and impacting the east side of Mt. Vernon,” the agency wrote on Facebook. “Posey County officials will be involved starting tomorrow with a large cleanup and damage assessment process, please be patient and give those individuals room to work.”

In Gibson County, damage to trees and buildings was reported in the Owensville and Princeton areas. News 8 has reached out to the Gibson County Emergency Management Agency for more information.