Trip Advisor’s highest-rated free things to do in Indiana

The George Rogers Clark memorial at George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Vincennes, Indiana, made Trip Advisor's list of 30 highest-rated free things to do in Indiana. Other top-rated spots include Oliver Winery in Nashville, White River State Park in Indianapolis, and the Basilica of the Sacred Heart on the campus of the University of Notre Dame. (Photo by the National Park Service)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It is incredibly expensive to be an American. While workers in the United States have seen an 80% increase in wages over the past 50 years, those gains haven’t caught up with the ever-growing cost of living, according to a 2024 report from Consumer Affairs. Between 1970 and 2022, the national consumer price index increased by over 500%, while wages only grew by 80%.

That imbalance has put a huge strain on the average American. The number of cost-burdened households in the U.S. reached an 11-year record in 2022, according to an analysis of Census Bureau data by the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. In June 2024, Redfin reported that the median U.S. home sale price hit an all-time high of $394,000.

It’s no wonder that maintaining savings, paying down debts and mortgages, and regular expenses are taking precedence over vacations. But not everything that’s enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s a roster of completely free things to do in Indiana.

Think about the most common items on a vacation getaway itinerary: sightseeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet. Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your credit card or crossing state lines.

To help you find your next free activity, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated free things to do in Indiana using data from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor ranks places using a combination of metrics, including overall rating, reviews, and number of page views. As a result, an activity with a 5 out of 5 overall rating might rank lower than one with a 4 out of 5. Data is as of June 12, 2024.

Read on to start planning a weekend of free fun near you!

#30. Caesars Southern Indiana Casino

– Rating: 3.5/5 (987 reviews)

– Address: 11999 Casino Center Drive Elizabeth, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#29. Columbian Park Zoo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (239 reviews)

– Address: 1915 Scott St. Lafayette, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#28. Allen County Public Library

– Rating: 5/5 (410 reviews)

– Address: 900 Library Plz Fort Wayne, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#27. Zaharakos Ice Cream Parlor and Museum

– Rating: 4.5/5 (434 reviews)

– Address: 329 Washington St. Columbus, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#26. Shady Creek Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (215 reviews)

– Address: 2030 Tryon Road Michigan City, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#25. Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets

– Rating: 4/5 (501 reviews)

– Address: 601 Wabash St. Michigan City, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#24. Bridgeton Covered Bridge

– Rating: 4.5/5 (183 reviews)

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#23. Monon Trail

– Rating: 4.5/5 (355 reviews)

– Address: Carmel, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#22. Shipshewana Flea Market

– Rating: 4/5 (639 reviews)

– Address: 345 South van Buren St. Shipshewana, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#21. Santa’s Candy Castle

– Rating: 4/5 (312 reviews)

– Address: 15499 North State Road 245 Santa Claus, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#20. Soldiers & Sailors Monument

– Rating: 4.5/5 (518 reviews)

– Address: 1 Monument Cir Indianapolis, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#19. Grotto of Our Lady Lourdes

– Rating: 5/5 (347 reviews)

– Address: 114 Coleman Morse Center University of Notre Dame South Bend, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#18. French Lick Casino

– Rating: 4/5 (902 reviews)

– Address: 8670 West State Road 56 French Lick, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#17. Hard Truth Distilling Co.

– Rating: 4.5/5 (304 reviews)

– Address: 418 Old State Road 46 Nashville, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#16. Huber’s Orchard & Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (311 reviews)

– Address: 19816 Huber Road Starlight, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#15. George Rogers Clark National Historical Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (280 reviews)

– Address: 401 South 2nd St. Vincennes, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#14. Purdue University

– Rating: 4.5/5 (285 reviews)

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#13. Oliver Winery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (453 reviews)

– Address: 200 East Winery Road Bloomington, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#12. Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino

– Rating: 4/5 (3,040 reviews)

– Address: 4500 Dan Patch Cir Anderson, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#11. Crown Hill Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5/5 (302 reviews)

– Address: 700 West 38th St. At the corner of 38th St. & Clarendon Rd. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#10. Indiana Grand Racing & Casino

– Rating: 4/5 (4,300 reviews)

– Address: 4300 North Michigan Road Shelbyville, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#9. Indiana University Bloomington

– Rating: 5/5 (650 reviews)

– Address: 107 South Indiana Ave. Bloomington, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#8. Monument Circle

– Rating: 4.5/5 (922 reviews)

– Address: 100 Monument Cir Indianapolis, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#7. Basilica of the Sacred Heart

– Rating: 5/5 (700 reviews)

– Address: 101 Basilica Drive Notre Dame South Bend, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#6. White River State Park

– Rating: 4.5/5 (482 reviews)

– Address: 801 West Washington St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#5. Indiana War Memorial

– Rating: 4.5/5 (670 reviews)

– Address: 51 East Michigan St. Indianapolis, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#4. Urban Vines Winery & Brewery Co.

– Rating: 5/5 (664 reviews)

– Address: 303 East 161st St. Westfield, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#3. Central Canal

– Rating: 4.5/5 (1,162 reviews)

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#2. University of Notre Dame

– Rating: 5/5 (1,074 reviews)

– Address: 100 Eck Center South Bend, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

#1. Horseshoe Hammond

– Rating: 4/5 (15,745 reviews)

– Address: 777 Casino Center Drive Hammond, Indiana

– Read more on Tripadvisor

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Zuri White-Gibson, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states and Washington D.C.

