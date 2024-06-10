Tropical seabird spotted in Indiana for 2nd time ever

A tropical seabird known as a brown booby made an unexpected pit stop in Indiana last week. The young bird was spotted diving for fish in a lake at Spring Mill State Park. It's only the second time the brown booby has been spotted in Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A seabird that lives in tropical oceans recently made an unexpected pit stop in southern Indiana.

A juvenile Sula leucogaster — better known as a brown booby — was seen diving into a lake at Spring Mill State Park to catch fish last Monday, assistant state ornithologist Amy Kearns confirmed.

The brown booby gets its name from its brown-and-white plumage. This distinctive-looking bird has a long neck, a pointed tail, short legs, and bright yellow feet. Its long wings make it an expert at quick aerial maneuvers and skillful dives.

“This species is not normally found in the United States, let alone Indiana,” Kearns told the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, noting that the bird had wandered naturally out of its normal range.

It’s only the second time a brown booby has ever been seen in Indiana. The first sighting on record was on a private lake in Zionsville in May 2019, according to Indiana DNR.

The brown booby spent last week near the park’s Lakeview Activity Center, fishing and resting on trees and a recently-built floating dock. The special seabird won’t stick around for long and could leave at any time, Kearns says.

Park staff ask visitors who come to see the special bird give it ample space to rest and feed so it can remain healthy and eventually find its way back home.

Spring Mill State Park is at 3333 State Road 60 East in Mitchell, Indiana. The gate fee is $7 per vehicle for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of-state residents.