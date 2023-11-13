Truck hits deer on I-69, causing 7-car pileup outside Evansville

A seven-car pile on I-69 in Evansville closed traffic for sometime on Nov. 12, 2023. (Provided Photo/Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Interstate 69 in Evansville was closed for some time Sunday night after a seven-car pileup blocked off parts of the southbound lanes, police say.

The people involved in the crash only suffered minor injuries. Two drivers were taken to nearby hospitals for examination.

Around 5:31 p.m. Sunday, Vanderburgh County deputies, along with Evansville police and firefighters, were dispatched to I-69 and Lynch Road just north of Evansville on a report of a multi-vehicle crash.

When they arrived, first responders found seven vehicles crashed into each other in the southbound lanes of the highway.

Investigators learned that the crashes started when a pickup truck hit a deer in the southbound lanes. The crash caused the truck to lose power and become unable to turn on its hazard lights. Without the hazard lights blinking, the pickup was hit from behind, causing a pileup that damaged seven vehicles in total.

Traffic on I-69 was restricted to one lane for about half an hour while crews worked to clean up the accident. Police say out of the seven, five cars were towed from the scene.