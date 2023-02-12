Indiana News

Truck hits, injures bicyclist in Gibson County

(Provided Photo/Gibson County Sheriff's Office)
by: Daja Stowe
PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — An older adult was injured after a truck struck him while riding a bicycle Sunday afternoon in Gibson County.

At 12:08 p.m. Sunday, Gibson County Dispatch received a report of a truck hitting a pedestrian on Carithers Road near Princeton. According to the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, the man was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville for multiple bone fractures.

Deputies began investigating and learned that the man was around 60-70 years old and had been hit while riding his bike.

Police later learned the man’s identity and notified his family of this incident.

No further information was immediately provided.

