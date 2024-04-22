Truck runs off I-69, crashes into Monroe County food bank

A pickup truck ran off of I-69 in Bloomington, running down an embankment and crashing into a food bank warehouse on April 21, 2024. (Provided Photo/Monroe Fire Protection District via Facebook)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A pickup truck driving on Interstate 69 on Sunday ran off the highway, drove down a hill, and then crashed into a Bloomington food bank, officials say.

The Monroe Fire Protection District made a post about the crash on Sunday.

Crews were originally dispatched to a warehouse on West Industrial Park Drive sometime Sunday afternoon to investigate a fire alarm incident. That’s on the northwest side of Bloomington near the West Vernal Pike.

Firefighters say callers reported that they saw the pickup run off the southbound lanes of the highway and hit the Hoosier Hills Food Bank. A release from Julio Alonso, the food bank’s director, said that the driver passed out at the wheel.

Firefighters also learned that the impact of the truck hitting the building set off the fire alarm.

When first responders arrived, they found the truck’s occupants sitting outside of the building. The two people didn’t report any injuries.

“We’re still assessing the losses, but they may include some food drive and supplies,” Alonso said. “Many of the 60,000 postcards we’ve prepared for next month’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive were destroyed but we’re salvaging what we can.”

Officials didn’t provide information on the total damage done to the food bank.