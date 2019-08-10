Truck runs stop sign at Grant County intersection; 1 dead, 3 hurt

Marion, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Friday, and three people had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, following a two-vehicle crash in Grant County.

A 911 call came in just after 8 p.m. to The Grant County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center, in which the caller advised there had been a crash at the intersection of C.R. 350 North and C.R. 400 East.

Deputies arrived to find two vehicles: one car sitting in a soybean field, and a truck, on its top, in a pasture.

First responders quickly learned the driver of the car had died. He was identified as William Sparks, 55, of Warren.

The car’s passenger, Emily Hillsamer, 18, the driver of the truck, Jessica Edwards, 31, and the truck’s front-seat passenger, Lisa Reece, 52, were all taken to an area hospital. Hillsamer and Reece were later flown via a medical helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital. Their medical conditions are unknown.

Two others inside the truck refused treatment.

A preliminary investigation showed that the truck was heading south on C.R. 400 East, when Edwards failed to yield to the right of way of the car approaching a stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 350 North. According to police, the truck struck the car on the driver’s side door.

The crash is still under investigation and toxicology results are pending.

The crash is being investigated by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the Grant County Corners Office, and the Indiana State Police. The Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, the Marion General Hospital Ambulance service and Grant County E.M.A. assisted with the investigation.