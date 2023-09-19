Truck sought after arson destroys, damages vans at charitable organization

Police were seeking a truck in connection to an arson that happened in August at a charitable organization in Elkhart. (Provided Photo/Elkhart Police Department)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking a truck in connection to an arson that happened in August at a charitable organization in Elkhart.

Elkhart Police Department on Tuesday afternoon shared two photos of the truck with news media.

A fire about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 22 destroyed two vans and damaged a third of ADEC Industries, 2700 Industrial Parkway. That’s about a 40-minute drive east of downtown South Bend in northern Indiana.

ADEC in a charitable organization serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties, according to its website.

Anyone who can identify the Chevrolet S-10 pickup was asked to contact Cpl. Jonathon Carver at 574-295-7070 or jonathon.carver@elkhartpolice.org, or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867 or michianacrimestoppers.com.