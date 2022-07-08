Indiana News

TSA seizes two loaded handguns at South Bend Int’l Airport

These handguns were detected by TSA officers in a passenger’s carry-on bag at South Bend International Airport (SBN) on July 5. (TSA photo)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — Earlier this week, officers with the Transportation Security Administration prevented a passenger from bringing two loaded handguns onto a flight at South Bend International Airport.

Just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, a TSA officer noticed an image of two handguns while screening luggage at the airports security checkpoint. The officers immediately told St. Joseph County Airport Public Safety, the TSA said in a statement.

A public safety officer arrived and took the handguns.

The TSA says the traveler was from Shipshewana, Ind., and had a concealed carry permit. These were the eighth and ninth firearms found in a passenger’s luggage this year, according to the TSA.

“Not only is it illegal to carry a gun through a security checkpoint, but it is also disruptive to the security operation. It delays the travelers in line when a gun is detected. Travelers should know better than to make such a careless and costly mistake,” Aaron Batt, Indiana TSA federal security director, said.

Anyone caught bringing a loaded handgun into security checkpoint could be fined up to $13,910. If they are a member of TSA PreCheck, they could lose their privilege’s for a period of time.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in their checked bags if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition, and locked in a concealed case, and the passenger declares the weapon at the airline check-in counter.

Travelers should always check the firearm laws wherever they are traveling to and leaving.

For more details on traveling with firearms visit the TSA website or contact the airline.