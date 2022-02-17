Indiana News

Twin Lakes High School junior, her mother die in Monticello house fire

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A Twin Lakes High School junior and her mother died in a house fire early Thursday morning in Monticello, the school district says.

Twin Lakes High School junior Mya Thompson and her mother, Stephanie Thompson, a former Twin Lakes volleyball coach, died in the fire, says a message from Twin Lakes Superintendent Debbie Metzger. Counselors are available for the community at any time, the message says.

Emergency crews were called just before 2 a.m. to the 3200 block of North Lakeshore Drive. That’s along the Tippecanoe River and Lake Shafer. Crews arrived to find a house fully engulfed in flames.

After the fire was put out, investigators found the two dead in the the home.

State police and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office will determine the cause of the fire and how the two people died in Monticello, about 30 miles north of Lafayette.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.