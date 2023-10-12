Twin sisters found dead outside West Lafayette apartment building near Purdue campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Twin adult sisters died Wednesday night after police say they fell from an apartment building near Purdue University.

Tanya Roy and Rayna Roy, 25, were found dead after 9 p.m. Wednesday in the alley in the 100 block of Pierce Street in West Lafayette, said Carrie Costello, the Tippecanoe County coroner, in a Thursday news release. Autopsies were scheduled for Friday at the coroner’s office.

West Lafayette police and fire crews were called Wednesday night to the alley behind Campus Edge Apartments. First responders and a bystander attempted to revive the women at the scene, police say.

West Lafayette Police Department Cpt. Adam Ferguson said in a statement, “Preliminary information appears to indicate that the two died after a fall from the Campus Edge apartment building. The exact circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation.”

Investigators believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no apparent danger to the public.