Two arrested for dealing fentanyl and other narcotics

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police announced Tuesday that two Lawrence County residents were arrested on drug charges in Bedford, Indiana, about a half hour south of Bloomington.

Tyler Gunderson, 20, and Jade Hillenburg, 22, were arrested as a result of a lengthy investigation by several agencies in Lawrence County, beginning after officers received information that Gunderson and Hillenburg were suspected of selling narcotics.

According to a statement, investigators performed a traffic stop on Gunderson and Hillenburg Tuesday afternoon. During the stop, Bedford Police Sergeant Faheem Bade searched the vehicle with his K-9 partner Zazu.

K-9 Zazu alerted officers to the presence of a controlled substance. The release says police then discovered a bag containing 50 blue pressed pills allegedly containing fentanyl and a handgun.

After the traffic stop, officers executed a search warrant on a secondary location where investigators believed Gunderson and Hillenburg hid additional substances.

While searching, investigators found nearly 330 more pressed pills containing fentanyl, 11 grams of heroin, and boxes containing THC products.

Gunderson and Hillenburg were charged with dealing narcotic drugs, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia. They are currently being held at Lawrence County Jail.

A hearing date has not been announced yet.