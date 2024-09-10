Two die in head-on collision in Tippecanoe County

WEST POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Two people died Monday evening in a head-on crash in Tippecanoe County.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just before 5 p.m. in the 8000 block of County Road 800 South near West Point.

Investigators say a maroon Chevrolet Blazer was driving west on 800 South when they crossed the center line and struck a light blue Toyota Prius head-on.

The Blazer overturned and stopped in the road. The Prius was forced off the road and stopped in a cornfield. Both drivers died at the scene.

It was unclear why the Blazer crossed the center line. The sheriff’s office says they were gathering more information on the incident.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.