Two males injured after Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Two males were injured after a Fort Wayne shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.

At 4:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) responded to the 2000 block of Broadway in reference to multiple calls reporting shots fired, and at least one victim. FWPD arrived on scene and located two males suffering from gunshot wounds.

Responding officers rendered aid, while awaiting the arrival of medics, who later transported both males to a local hospital, where their injuries were deemed non-life threatening.

Detectives responded to the scene and conducted interviews with witnesses and victims. Investigators did not immediately release details on the identities of the injured males or suspect information.

Investigators ask that anyone with any information contact Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

This incident remains under investigation by Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.