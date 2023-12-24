Two shot, one in life-threatening condition, after argument leads to shooting in Fort Wayne

Logo for the Fort Wayne Police Department. Two men were injured after an argument near a Fort Wayne park led to a shooting on Dec. 24, 2023. (Photo Provided/Fort Wayne Police Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — One man was in life-threatening condition and another was injured after a fight near a park led to a shooting in Fort Wayne early Sunday morning.

The names or ages of the men haven’t been shared yet.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to the area near Tillman Road and Hanna Street on a shots fired report around 3:12 a.m. That’s on the city’s south side by Tillman Park, near U.S. 27.

The 911 caller had told officials that an argument had broken out between a group of men, followed by gunfire. Another caller said there was a large group of people near Tillman Park, and multiple cars quickly left the area after the gunshots went off.

When police arrived, they found a car crashed near Tillman and Hanna with two men inside. Both men were suffering gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the car was said to be in life-threatening condition, while the passenger was said to be stable.

Police say Hanna Street was closed between Tillman Road and Tillman Park for investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201.