Two-state journey home starts for fallen Indiana deputy

Newton County Sheriff's Office shared a photo Jan. 5, 2024, of Cpl. Brandon Schreiber upon his promotion. (Provided Photo/Newton County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

KENTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A journey that touches hearts in two states happens this morning. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is escorting the body of Corporal Brandon Schreiber back home.

Cpl. Schreiber was wounded in a Sept. 1 shootout at the end of a chase just across the Indiana/Illinois state line in Iroquois County, Illinois. This week, Schreiber’s home department revealed that he would not survive his injuries then, one day later, announced his death.

A hospital in Urbana, Illinois, cared for Cpl. Schreiber after his injuries. Law enforcement officers there led a procession of his body to Springfield after his death.

Watseka, Illinois police first released details of the trip back to Indiana. The route starts in Springfield, then passes through Paxton, Gilman, and Watseka — three small communities that hug the state line.

From there, the procession takes a brief 15-mile journey east to Kentland, Indiana. The Newton County Sheriff says it should arrive shortly before noon local time.

The Sheriff’s office has parked Cpl. Schreiber’s fleet vehicle on the Courthouse lawn in Kentland and encourages visits and flowers if people would like to leave them.

On Sunday, a ‘Blue Light’ ceremony is scheduled at 7 p.m. on the Courthouse Square in Kentland.

Specific plans for Schreiber’s funeral are not yet set.

According to the Indiana Law Enforcement Memorial, Cpl. Schreiber is the third Newton County Deputy to die of injuries suffered on Duty.

In 1967, Special Deputy Bill Yanich died when a drunk driver hit his squad car. He was 32. In 2004, Deputy Craig Blann died when he came into contact with a power line at a crash scene. Blann was 27.

The Memorial also reports that Cpl. Schreiber is the ninth ‘line of duty’ death of an Indiana law enforcement officer in another state.

Schreiber’s death is the second of an Indiana deputy this year. Hendricks County Deputy Fred Fislar was electrocuted at a crash scene in April.