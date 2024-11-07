56°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
56° Indianapolis

Students, driver injured when Union City school bus crashes into building

Students, driver injured in Union City bus crash into building

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A school bus crash into a building left three students with minor injuries in Union City.

The Union City Police Department posted several photos of the wreck on Facebook.

Officers say the crash happened when the driver had a medical emergency and drove into the building in the 1300 block of W. Hickory St. at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say 20 students were on the bus and all were safely evacuated from the vehicle. The three students with minor injuries were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the driver, 69-year-old Jacqueline Stump was trapped inside the bus. Crews were able to get her out and transported to IU Ball Hospital for further medical evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation. 

“The Union City Police Department extends our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this incident. We also express our gratitude to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Randolph Eastern School Corporation Police Department for their prompt and professional assistance during this investigation,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

(Photos provided by the Union City Police Department)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Get a head start on...
Local News /
Climate change threatens endangered Key...
National News /
Delphi Murders trial: Day 18...
Delphi Murders /
Apple’s new feature could help...
National News /
Indiana home prices stay low,...
Business /
Man dies in shooting while...
Crime Watch 8 /
Man arrested after 6-hour police...
Crime Watch 8 /
Consumer Reports offers lifesaving tips...
Business /