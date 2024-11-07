Students, driver injured when Union City school bus crashes into building

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A school bus crash into a building left three students with minor injuries in Union City.

The Union City Police Department posted several photos of the wreck on Facebook.

Officers say the crash happened when the driver had a medical emergency and drove into the building in the 1300 block of W. Hickory St. at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say 20 students were on the bus and all were safely evacuated from the vehicle. The three students with minor injuries were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Police say the driver, 69-year-old Jacqueline Stump was trapped inside the bus. Crews were able to get her out and transported to IU Ball Hospital for further medical evaluation.

The crash remains under investigation.

“The Union City Police Department extends our thoughts and prayers to all those affected by this incident. We also express our gratitude to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department and Randolph Eastern School Corporation Police Department for their prompt and professional assistance during this investigation,” the police department wrote on Facebook.