University of Notre Dame to host first 2020 presidential debate

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WISH) – Presidential politics is once again coming to the state of Indiana.

The University of Notre Dame will play host to the first 2020 presidential debate, according to the school.

The debate will be held on Sept. 29, 2020 in the Purcell Pavillion of the Joyce Center.

“The heart of democracy is addressing significant questions in open, reasoned discussion that will inform voters as they prepare to cast their votes,” said University President Rev. John I. Jenkins. “Standing apart from the glitz and spin of modern campaigns, the presidential debates are that solemn moment in our national life when candidates are invited to discuss seriously the central issues before us.”

This will be the first time the school will have held a presidential debate.