UPDATE: New Albany man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — UPDATE: New Albany Police Department said the Silver Alert issued for a missing New Albany man has been canceled.

Arvil Driver, 77, of New Albany, was found safe by his family Saturday morning.

—

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing New Albany man who was last seen Friday night, Indiana State Police said.

The New Albany Police Department is searching for Arvil Driver, 77. He was last seen Friday night in New Albany around 6:30.

Driver is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and he weighs 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with America on the front of it, gray sweat pants and black velcro tennis shoes.

Police said he is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

If you see Driver or if you know where he is you are asked to call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411.