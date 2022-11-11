Upland Brewing Company to create first official beer for IU Athletics

Indiana News

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Upland Brewing Company is seeking community input to decide the name, design, and taste elements for their first Indiana University Athletics branded beer. According to a release, the new beer will be released in 2023.

Anyone who is 21 or older can take a survey that will offer the opportunity to submit opinions on beer names, as well as flavors, beer imagery, and design elements. The surveys must be completed by the end of November. There will also be a second survey released in December that will allow people to select their favorite beer name and can design. The December survey will be based on the initial survey results from November.

The idea for an official IU Athletics beer started after Upland Brewing Company became the official craft beer sponsor for the organization starting the 2022 to 2023 season. The company will also host watch parties for IU Athletics for their home and away games of all sports at brewpub locations as part of a three-year agreement.

Those interested in participating in the survey can click here.