UPS driver dies in I-65 crash of backed-up traffic from police chase ending in earlier crash

Scott County, Indiana, deputies began a police chase shortly after midnight Nov. 6, 2023, on southbound I-65 in Scott County before it ended with a crash into a state police car south of the interchange for U.S. 31 North and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A UPS semitractor-trailer driver died early Tuesday in a crash with another semitruck in an I-65 traffic backup in southern Indiana, state police say.

The semtrucks’ crash came after a chase of a suspect ended with a crash into a police vehicle in Clarksville, resulting in the traffic backup.

The names of the UPS driver and the co-driver were not released because authorities have not yet reached the driver’s family members, a Indiana State Police news release said. The co-driver was taken to a Louisville, Kentucky, hospital with serious injuries, state police said in a news release issued late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash closed I-65 for nearly 12 hours.

Scott County deputies began the police chase shortly after midnight Monday on southbound I-65 in Scott County before it ended with the crash into the state police car south of the interchange for U.S. 31 North and the Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.

The driver, Dylin Lee Taylor, 27, of Charlestown, fled the crash on foot and was found a short time later inside a bus near the Sportsdrome Speedway. Taylor was facing five felony charges an a misdemeanor charge.

A woman and a child in his silver Acura car received minor injuries in the crash with the state police car.

The trooper also received a head injury in the crash. After he was freed from the police car, he was taken to a Louisville, Kentucky, hospital, where he was treated and later released.