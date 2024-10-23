U.S. Army sergeant from Ligonier found dead after reported missing

US Army Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, of Ligonier, Indiana. Roque was found dead on Oct. 22, 2024, after being reported missing when she didn't show up for Monday morning's formation. (Provided Photo/US Army Fort Leonard Wood via Facebook)

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (WISH) — A U.S. Army sergeant from northeastern Indiana was found dead Tuesday after being reported missing near Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri earlier this week.

Sgt. Sarah Roque, 23, of Ligonier, was reported missing Monday after not arriving for morning formation, according to a post from Fort Leonard Wood on social media. Army officials say Roque’s chain of command nor her family were able to contact her.

The fort said Tuesday that Roque had been found dead.

“It is with a heavy heart that we inform the Fort Leonard Wood community that our missing Soldier, Sergeant Sarah Roque, 23, has been found deceased,” the post read.

Roque was a bridge crew member, serving as a mine dog handler with the K-9 Detachment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 5th Engineer Battalion. She enlisted in 2020 and attended basic training at Fort Leonard Wood.

Roque received multiple awards, including the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, says Roque’s death is a “devastating loss” and they send their deepest condolences to Roque’s loved ones.

“Sergeant Roque was a daughter, sister, friend and Soldier who chose to serve our country bravely and honorably. Her passing has caused a tremendous void throughout our team, and while there are no words to ease the pain, we continue to provide care, resources and support to those who are affected during this difficult time,” Beck said.

Roque’s death is currently being investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.