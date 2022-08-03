Indiana News

US Rep. Walorski among 4 killed in northern Indiana crash

WAKARUSA, Ind. (WISH) — U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, an Indiana Republican, died in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office.

The South Bend native who lived near Elkhart has served Indiana in Congress since 2013.

Two others with Walorski also died in the crash: the St. Joseph County Republican chair, Zachery Potts, 27, of Mishawaka, and Walorski’s communications director Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C.

Walorski died two weeks ahead of her 59th birthday.

The sheriff’s office said another driver in the crash, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, also died in the crash just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 19 south of State Road 119, which is south of Wakarusa. That’s a town of about 2,000 about 10 miles southeast of South Bend.

The sheriff’s office says Schmucker was northbound on State Road 19 when her car, in which she was the only passenger, went across the centerline and collided with a southbound SUV with Walorski, Potts and Thompson inside.

Walorski served in the Indiana House of Representatives from 2005 to 2009. She also had worked as a television reporter and nonprofit director before joining Congress. From 2000 to 2004, she lived in Romania as a Christian missionary and founded Impact International, according to Ballotpedia.

Statements

“It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski: ‘Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.’” U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty, a Republican from California

“Devastated to hear the horrible news of the passing of Jackie Walorski and her two staffers. She was a dear friend who loved serving the people of Indiana in Congress. My prayers are with her loving husband Dean, the rest of her family, and the families of the two staffers.” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana

“Ann and I are heartbroken over the news of Rep. Jackie Walorski’s tragic death. Jackie was a wonderful colleague and a woman of strong faith. She will be missed. “My prayers are with Jackie’s family and with the families of her staff members who also passed away in the crash.” Rep. Gary Palmer, chair of the House Republican Policy Committee, from Alabama

“My heart is broken for Dean, the Walorski family, and all who knew and loved my friend Jackie. Jackie was a true public servant –selfless, humble, and compassionate. She was a devout Christian, a passionate advocate for life, and a leader among Hoosier representatives. Everything Jackie did was to serve others. Before Congress, she served in the Indiana Statehouse and she and her husband served as missionaries in Romania where they provided impoverished children food and medical care. From my first day in Congress, Jackie showed me kindness and grace. She had a heart of gold, and I will miss her dearly. Please join Amanda and I in praying for Jackie’s loved ones and the friends and family of her two staff members who also lost their lives in this tragic accident.” U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a Republican from Indiana

My heart is heavy with the news from northern Indiana. Jackie was a true friend & an incredible colleague. Hoosiers have lost a champion & dedicated public servant. Danise’s & my prayers are with the Walorski family, as well as the families of the two staff members who passed.” U.S. Rep. Jim Baird, a Republican from Indiana

“Denise and I, and our whole team are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski’s passing. “She was a dear friend and trusted mentor who always had serving Hoosiers at the top of her mind. She worked tirelessly on behalf of the community she loved, and words cannot describe what a tremendous loss this is for the State of Indiana and our Nation. “I ask everyone to join me in praying for the Congresswoman’s family, friends, staff and those she served during this difficult time.” U.S. Rep. Greg Pence, a Republican from Indiana

“I am heartbroken to hear of the untimely passing of my colleague, Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, two of her Senior Staffers and others who passed today in an automobile crash in Northern Indiana. “I, along with all Hoosiers are devastated by this loss. I am praying for the families, the staff and constituents of the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana.” U.S. Rep. André Carson, a Democrat from Indiana

“I’m truly devastated. Jackie loved Hoosiers and devoted her life to fighting for them. I’ll never forget her spirit, her positive attitude, and most importantly her friendship. All of Indiana mourns her passing, along with the tragic deaths of her staff Emma Thomson and Zach Potts. Please join me in praying for their families in this difficult time.” U.S. Sen. Todd Young, a Republican from Indiana

“.@KarenPence and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of our dear friend Rep. Jackie Walorski. She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed. “Our prayers are with her husband Dean, her family, and the families of Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson who also perished in the crash. We’re praying God’s comfort over their families and to all who loved and admired this truly inspiring Indiana leader. God Bless Jackie Walorski.” Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican from Indiana

“My heartfelt condolences to my colleague Rep. Jackie Walorski’s family and to the other victims’ families involved in this horrific car accident. And he said to him, ‘Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.’ – Luke 23:43” U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, a Republican from Georgia

“My condolences go out to the family and loved ones of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, her Communications Director Emma Thompson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chairman Zachery Potts. I send my thoughts and prayers to find peace during this heartbreaking time.” State Rep. Maureen Bauer, a Democrat from South Bend

“I was shocked and heartbroken when I received the news today about the tragic death of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. Jackie and I served together in the Indiana House of Representatives, and she was a fighter for her constituents and conservative Hoosier values. My heart goes out to her husband, Dean, and the rest of her family and friends. She will be deeply missed.” Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, a Republican

“Jackie Walorski was a woman who stood strong in her values, cared for her family, and served Hoosiers well. I have many great memories and stories of our time together in Congress and on the campaign trail. In addition to everything else, she had a great sense of humor. She will be missed. Our sympathies also go out to the families of Zach Potts and Emma Thomson who died in the same tragic accident. Hoosiers across the state mourn the loss of these public servants.” Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Republican

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic passing of our Representative Jackie Walorski, as well as her Communications Director Emma Thomson and District Director Zachery Potts. Serving in Congress since 2013, Jackie was a force to be reckoned with and represented our community with passion and conviction. Today our community lost a dedicated public servant.” South Bend Mayor James Mueller