Indiana News

US Supreme Court declines to hear Indiana Lake Michigan beach dispute

Waves from Lake Michigan crash ashore on April 6, 2017 in Whiting, Indiana. The waves were pushed ashore by sustained winds estimated to be 20-30 mph and gusts of 40-50 mph. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — The United States Supreme Court said Monday that will not hear an appeal from landowners along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Porter, Ind.

The three property owners wanted the court to overturn a lower court’s ruling and 2020 state law that says Indiana owns the land under Lake Michigan and the shoreline for the public’s enjoyment.

The owners claimed their property deeds include “private beaches” on the lake. A decision reached by a lower court in May held that the landowners never owned a private beach because the land has belonged to Indiana since it became a state in 1816.