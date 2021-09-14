Indiana News

Valparaiso Republicans’ 9/11 parade float sparks controversy

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WISH) — A 9/11 tribute parade float sponsored by the Valparaiso Republican’s has become the target of nation-wide criticism.

The float, which was one of many in Valparaiso’s annual Popcorn Festival on Saturday, featured two identical tower-like structures with smoke billowing out of a hole in each.

“And the award for the most tasteless Popcorn Fest float goes to,” reads the text of a viral TikTok showcasing the display.

In a YouTube video of the float passing by, many in the crowd can be heard voicing their disbelief.

But that was only the beginning of the criticism.

By Monday, the display had drawn national disapproval.

The New York Post called the float “tasteless.”

“Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile,” TMZ wrote.

The Valparaiso Republican’s Facebook page has since taken down all photos of their controversial float and posted a statement about their display.