Vanderburgh County chase ends in Ohio River, authorities searching for suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in the Ohio River that led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on the west side of Evansville.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office said a report of a stolen vehicle came in just before 1:00 a.m. Friday.

Less than an hour later, deputies saw the vehicle on the road and a chase ensued. Eventually, deputies said the suspect drove a truck into the Ohio River along Old Henderson Road, got out, and started swimming around 1:50 a.m.

Authorities quickly lost a visual after the suspect swam about 200 yards into the river. Water crews from both Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties were called in.

The search was scaled back on the water around 4:30 a.m. At one point, several boats were in the water and a drone was used overhead.

Around that same time, a tow truck successfully pulled the suspect’s truck out of the river.