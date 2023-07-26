Vehicle fire closes NB I-69 in Huntington County

Traffic being diverted off I-69 in Huntington County on July 26, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of northbound I-69 in Huntington County is closed Wednesday after a semitruck full of tires caught on fire.

The fire began at around 4 a.m. just north of State Road 5 or about 18 miles northeast of Marion.

The trailer hauling the tires broke in the middle and police must unload everything that was on it before it can be moved, the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office tells News 8.

All northbound lanes of I-69 are blocked between State Road 5 and County Road West 1000 South, which is 10 miles north of Marion.

Police are diverting traffic off the interstate at County Road West 1000 South.

The sheriff’s office says the interstate will remain closed until at least 11 a.m. Wednesday.