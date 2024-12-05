Vehicle hits, kills man in wheelchair in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A vehicle hit and killed a man in a wheelchair before dawn Thursday at a Fort Wayne intersection, police say.

David Lewis Cullen Jr., 46, from Fort Wayne, died in the crash.

The crash happened at 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Crescent Avenue and East State Boulevard. That’s in a commercial area in the East State Village neighborhood, just northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

A Three Rivers Ambulance Authority came upon the crash and found the injured Cullen, who was on the road. Medical aid was given before Cullen died at the crash scene.

Police did not identify the vehicle that hit Cullen or who was driving it.

Police have ruled out speed as a factor in the crash. Investigators were reviewing surveillance video from businesses in the area, and from the ambulance’s dash camera.

The vehicle driver also cooperated with authorities.

This story was corrected with information that the ambulance was not the vehicle that hit the man.