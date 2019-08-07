Vermillion Co. man arrested for child exploitation of 12-year-old

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Vermillion County man is in custody after being arrested for child exploitation.

According to the Indiana State Police, officers began an investigation in April 2019 after receiving information from the Connecticut State Police about possible exploitation of a 12-year-old by someone in Indiana.

Officers said their investigation eventually led them to 53-year-old Leonard Beebe.

Believing Beebe had engaged in exploitative behavior with the minor, the Vermillion County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Beebee.

Beebe turned himself in to authorities on Aug. 5.

He is facing a preliminary charge of child exploitation.

