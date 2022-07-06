Indiana News

Video captures southern Indiana police rescuing children from home fire

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — Dramatic video shows police officers rescuing multiple children and an adult from a home in this southern Indiana city.

Madison Police Department were sent to an upstairs apartment fire about 1 a.m. Sunday and found the staircase engulfed in flames, the department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

A child broke out windows and the police officers caught each child as they jumped to the ground from the second story.

Two officers who are experienced firefighters also began to battle the blaze until firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Madison is a city of 11,750 people along the Ohio River about halfway between Louisville, Kentucky, and Cincinnati.