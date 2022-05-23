Indiana News

Vigo County accident sends 1 to hospital in air ambulance

PIMENTO, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police of Putnamville Post and the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash Monday morning.

The crash happened at 8:35 a.m. on Cottom Drive near Briggs Street, according to police. Cottom Drive is 80 miles from Indianapolis.

James Gofourth, 48, from Sullivan was driving a 2013 International Water Tanker westbound on on Cottom Drive. For an unknown reason he lost control of his vehicle, traveling to the northside of Cottom Drive and ran off of the roadway police say.

Gofourth grabbed the steering wheel and jerked the vehicle in a different direction back to the southside of the roadway striking a culvert.

According to police, this collision caused the vehicle to leave the roadway causing the vehicle to roll three to five times ejecting Gofourth from his vehicle.

He was immediately taken to a hospital in Indianapolis for serious injuries.