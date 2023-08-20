Search
Vincennes man dies after crashing into curb, flipping pickup truck

by: Michaela Springer
VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a Vincennes man late Saturday night.

The man was identified as 37-year-old Eric Boger.

Troopers say around 10:56 p.m. Saturday, Indiana State Police and Vincennes police were dispatched to College Avenue in Vincennes on a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Officers determined through initial investigation that Boger was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck northwest on College Avenue. Boger attempted to turn left on 15th ½ Street when he struck a curb, causing the vehicle to flip. The truck came to rest on the passenger’s side.

Boger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say that Boger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Investigators also believe speed was a factor in the accident.

Police are waiting for the results of a toxicology report.

