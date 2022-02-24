Indiana News

Visitation, funeral set for mom, daughter who died in Monticello fire

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Visitation and funeral arrangements have been announced for Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephanie Thompson and her daughter, 17-year-old Mya Thompson, who died in a house fire Thursday in Monticello.

Public visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, in the main gym at Twin Lakes High School, located at 300 Third Street in Monticello.

The funeral will be Friday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. in the main gym at Twin Lakes High School.

Once the funeral has concluded, Stephanie and Mya Thompson will be escorted to IOOF Riverview Cemetery, located at 1441 Riverview Road in Monticello.

The procession route to IOOF Riverview Cemetery from Twin Lakes Senior High School is as follows:

Twin Lakes High School

Ohio Street to 3rd Street

Left on 3rd Street to Harrison Street

Right on Harrison Street to Main Street

Left on Main Street to US 24

Right on US 24 to Washington Street

Right Washington Street

Left to continue on Washington Street, which turns into Riverview Road

Continue on Riverview Road to IOOF Riverview Cemetery

The procession will pass under a Garrison Flag, which will be located at the intersection of Harrison Street and Illinois Street.