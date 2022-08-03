Indiana News

Visitation, funeral services set for Elwood Police Officer

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The visitation and funeral services for fallen Elwood Police Officer Noah Shahnavaz have been set.

Visitation will be on Friday from 2-5 p.m. at ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana 46038.

The funeral for Officer Shahnavaz will take place on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana 46038. Any police officers planning to attend are asked to begin arriving at 8:30 a.m.

Officer Shahvanaz will be then escorted to Crown Hill Cemetery for internment.

A procession to Crown Hill Cemetery will follow after the conclusion of the funeral at ITWON Church.

24-year-old Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed in the line of duty when he conducted a traffic stop.