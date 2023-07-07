Visitation, funeral set for late Tell City police officer

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Plans are set for the funeral of fallen Tell City Sergeant Heather Glenn, who died Monday in a shootout at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

The Tell City Police Department says the visitation for Glenn will be held on Sunday from 2-7 p.m. at Tell City High School, which will also host the funeral service Monday beginning at 10 a.m.

Glenn’s body will travel in a procession after the funeral service to Greenwood Cemetery in Tell City. Glenn’s family requested that only family and members of the law enforcement profession attend the gravesite services.

The department says details of the procession route will be made public before Monday’s service, which will allow the public the opportunity to pay their respects.

It’s the first line-of-duty death ever for the Tell City Police Department.

In a Facebook post, the department says it is thankful to the Fraternal Order Memorial Team that “stepped in to coordinate what will be the single most honorable service that our city has ever witnessed.”