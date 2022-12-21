Indiana News

Warming centers and overnight shelters open during severe weather

Michelle Kucalski digs out her car after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Nov, 18, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. (John Normile/Getty Images)
by: Divine Triplett and Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a list of warming centers and overnight shelters opening in Central Indiana.

Indianapolis

The Indy Parks Family Centers will be accessible for warming stations to the public during normal business hours.

Below is a list of family centers open to the public. All centers will be closed by 5 p.m. at the latest on Thursday and will not reopen until Monday.

  • Bethel Park
  • Brookside Park
  • Christian Park
  • Frederick Douglass Park
  • Garfield Park Burello Family Center
  • Municipal Gardens
  • Rhodious Park
  • Riverside Park
  • Thatcher Park
  • Washington Park
  • Watkins Park
  • Windsor Park

Bloomington

The City of Bloomington advises residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and to check on older family members and neighbors often to ensure their safety.

Residents experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek shelter and resources at the following locations: 

  • Friend’s Place at 919 S. Rogers Street, 812-332-1444
  • Wheeler Mission at 215 S Westplex, 812-333-1905

Monroe County Emergency Management is opening warming centers. They will be open Friday-Monday – 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Bloomington Fire Department Station Headquarters – 226 College Avenue
  • Bloomington Fire Department Station 2 – 209 S Fairfield Road
  • Ellettsville Fire Station – 5080 W. State Road 46
  • Monroe Fire Protection District – 5081 North Old State Road 37

Additionally,

  • The Community Kitchen at 1515 S Rogers Street will be open Saturday, December 24, Christmas Eve, from 3-6 p.m. and closed on Sunday.
  • The Shalom Community Center at 620 S Walnut Street will open on Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and will serve lunch.
  • Monroe County Public Library is not open on Saturday or Sunday, and they have abbreviated hours this week.
  • The Stride Center at 312 N Morton Street will operate under their regular guidelines.

