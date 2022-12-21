Indiana News

Warming centers and overnight shelters open during severe weather

Michelle Kucalski digs out her car after an intense lake-effect snowstorm impacted the area on Nov, 18, 2022, in Hamburg, New York. (John Normile/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a list of warming centers and overnight shelters opening in Central Indiana.

Indianapolis

The Indy Parks Family Centers will be accessible for warming stations to the public during normal business hours.

Below is a list of family centers open to the public. All centers will be closed by 5 p.m. at the latest on Thursday and will not reopen until Monday.

Bethel Park

Brookside Park

Christian Park

Frederick Douglass Park

Garfield Park Burello Family Center

Municipal Gardens

Rhodious Park

Riverside Park

Thatcher Park

Washington Park

Watkins Park

Windsor Park

Bloomington

The City of Bloomington advises residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure and to check on older family members and neighbors often to ensure their safety.

Residents experiencing homelessness are encouraged to seek shelter and resources at the following locations:

Friend’s Place at 919 S. Rogers Street, 812-332-1444

Wheeler Mission at 215 S Westplex, 812-333-1905

Monroe County Emergency Management is opening warming centers. They will be open Friday-Monday – 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following locations:

Bloomington Fire Department Station Headquarters – 226 College Avenue

Bloomington Fire Department Station 2 – 209 S Fairfield Road

Ellettsville Fire Station – 5080 W. State Road 46

Monroe Fire Protection District – 5081 North Old State Road 37

