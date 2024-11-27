42°
Warrick County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of deputy

Warrick County deputy dies after illness

by: Brittany Noble
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

According to a Facebook post, Dep. Brian Wessel died Tuesday night after battling an unspecified illness.

Wessel joined the sheriff’s office in 2000 and served in various roles, including as a motor patrol deputy and a school resource officer. He was stationed as an SRO at Castle Middle School South before his death.

The department says his dedication to the community was evident throughout his career.

“Our condolences go to Deputy Wessel’s family during this very difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said.

Funeral arrangements for Wessel were pending as of Wednesday.

