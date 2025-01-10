Washington County Sheriff’s Department hosting a Benefit Road Block

SALEM, Ind. (WISH) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a Benefit Road Block this Saturday.

The Benefit Road Block is a benefit for the family of Orange County Deputy Zach Andry, who was shot in the line of duty on Jan. 3 in Orange County, Indiana.

Andry still remains in a Louisville area Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The Benefit Road Block will be this Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon on the Public Square in downtown Salem, Indiana.

Washington County Sheriff Brent Miller is asking the citizens of the county to drive through their road block and drop a donation off in one of their buckets.

If you are not able to make it to the road block, you are still able to make a donation to benefit the family of Deputy Andry at the Spring Valley Bank and Trust in French Lick, Indiana.

An account to benefit the family of Deputy Andry has been established at Springs Valley Bank and Trust, which is located at 8462 State Road 56 under “Deputy Zach Andry and Family.”

Anyone is able to make a donation by stopping by their nearest Springs Valley Bank and Trust, or by calling 1-800-843-4947.