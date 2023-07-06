Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

WATCH: Body of Trooper Aaron Smith travels to Greenwood church

Trooper Aaron Smith (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Kyla Russell
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The visitation for Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a police chase last week, is set for Thursday.

The visitation starts at 2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road.

Smith’s body left the Swartz Funeral Home in Franklin and arrived at the church, ahead of Friday’s funeral.

WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV app, and the WISH-TV Facebook page will have live coverage of Friday’s 11 a.m. funeral.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Police seek answers in child’s...
Crime Watch 8 /
Prosecutors seek $1.4M in restitution...
Political News /
Pacers make massive deals for...
Indiana Pacers /
What did fmr. US surgeon...
Medical /
Madam Walker Legacy Center raising...
Multicultural News /
First Alzheimer’s drug to slow...
News /
Plane crashes in cornfield near...
Indiana News /
Tasty Takeout: Books, Bourbon, and...
All Indiana /