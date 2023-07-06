WATCH: Body of Trooper Aaron Smith travels to Greenwood church

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The visitation for Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a police chase last week, is set for Thursday.

The visitation starts at 2 p.m. at the Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Road.

Smith’s body left the Swartz Funeral Home in Franklin and arrived at the church, ahead of Friday’s funeral.

WISH-TV, WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV app, and the WISH-TV Facebook page will have live coverage of Friday’s 11 a.m. funeral.