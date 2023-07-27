Watch ‘Honoring the Fallen,’ a News 8 special

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five law-enforcement officers in Indiana have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since Jan. 1, making 2023 filled with tragedy and heartbreak.

It’s left police departments across the state stunned, and communities in mourning

On Thursday night, News 8 paid tribute to the people who died, and to the officers still working to protect and serve.

After the officers’ deaths, people have watched the solemn tributes of the processions, the garrison flags, the final radio calls. News 8’s “Honoring the Fallen” special was created to remember the people behind the badges who had such an impact on our communities for years.

Five Indiana names are likely to be added during a solemn ceremony to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in 2024:

Master Trooper James Bailey, Indiana State Police.

Deputy Asson Hacker, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

Trooper Aaron Smith, Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Heather Glenn, Tell City Police.

Deputy John Durm, Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Memorial funds have been set up for each of the officers. More information on how to help the survivors is available in a story at WISHTV.com.

This story was written from a script aired on WISH-TV.