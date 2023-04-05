Weather blog: Stormy Wednesday ahead; severe thunderstorm warning for Marion, Johnson Counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of severe thunderstorms that’s prompted tornado warnings in several states to our west is now creeping into the Hoosier state.

Interactive radar | Latest forecast in weather blog | Closings and Delays | Storm Track 8 weather app | Watches and warnings | Hourly forecast | Wind gusts

9 a.m.

About 2,360 Indiana & Michigan Power customers in St.; Joseph County are without power.

POWER OUTAGES: About 2,360 Indiana & Michigan Power customers in St. Joseph County are without power. pic.twitter.com/moFGcaMFo3 — WISH-TV (@WISH_TV) April 5, 2023

8:57 a.m.

About 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Danville are without power due to severe thunderstorms. Some traffic lights might not be working. These intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

8:55 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Indianapolis IN, Fishers IN and Greenwood IN until 9:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/tTiIF29RLw — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) April 5, 2023

8:48 a.m.

8:46am RADAR – Strong storm entering Morgan county – capable of producing over 60mph winds -moving northeast at 70mph #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK pic.twitter.com/s4iipvXzlr — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) April 5, 2023

8:42 a.m.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio until 4 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/80vULCUX0y — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) April 5, 2023

This storm is booking it to the NE at 70 mph. Strong winds with this. @WISH_TV #INwx #Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/j1BJ4iXlqa — Stephanie Mead (@stephmeadwx) April 5, 2023

8:30 a.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 9 a.m. for parts of Morgan, Monroe, Johnson, Hendricks, and Owen Counties.

At 8:30 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Spencer, or 13 miles northwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 70 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees

Areas in the path of this storm include Gosport, Paragon, Quincy, Martinsville, Monrovia, Bethany, Centerton, Mooresville, Brooklyn, Waverly, and Plainfield. This includes I-70 between mile markers 50 and 66.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Martinsville IN, Mooresville IN and Ellettsville IN until 9:00 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/tytyftvUBw — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 5, 2023

8:15 a.m.

8:12 am radar – Scattered showers and storms now in southwestern parts of the state. Storms are below severe limits, however gradient winds have picked up. Terre Haute recently reported a wind gust up to 60mph. #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK pic.twitter.com/zpDBMzfvQq — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) April 5, 2023

Be aware of road closures scheduled for Wednesday, April 5⬇️ #DriveFishers https://t.co/tUXS8ozJBC — Drive Fishers (@DriveFishers) April 3, 2023

8 a.m.

A wind advisory is in place until 8 p.m. for much of the state including central Indiana.

Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible this afternoon, with additional winds up to 35 mph possible tonight.

7:13 a.m.

Northern half of the state will likely be under a tornado watch soon. #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK @WISH_TV https://t.co/SDRYxVHNT8 — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) April 5, 2023

7:06 a.m.

RADAR 7:06AM – Non-severe but strong storms entering southwestern IN – moving northeast. Gusty winds possible along with heavy rain and lightning. #INwx https://t.co/7tyk2f8qLK pic.twitter.com/IaN0yPBGEe — Marcus Bailey (@marcusbailey) April 5, 2023

7 a.m.

Thunderstorms today will come in multiple rounds with some severe storms possible. The first round will arrive this morning & the second will arrive this afternoon. Damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail will all be possible. Stay alert, have multiple ways to receive warnings #INwx pic.twitter.com/RQTHwp3GIU — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) April 5, 2023

6:37 a.m.

Widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms primarily capable of damaging wind gusts of 55 – 70 mph are possible Wednesday morning for central and southwest Indiana, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says.

6:30 a.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Michigan City IN, La Porte IN and Niles MI until 7:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/kkLsmzJw9L — NWS Northern Indiana (@NWSIWX) April 5, 2023

Interactive radar | Latest forecast in weather blog | Closings and Delays | Storm Track 8 weather app | Watches and warnings | Hourly forecast | Wind gusts