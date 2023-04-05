Weather blog: Stormy Wednesday ahead; severe thunderstorm warning for Marion, Johnson Counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A line of severe thunderstorms that’s prompted tornado warnings in several states to our west is now creeping into the Hoosier state.
9 a.m.
About 2,360 Indiana & Michigan Power customers in St.; Joseph County are without power.
8:57 a.m.
About 1,000 Duke Energy customers in Danville are without power due to severe thunderstorms. Some traffic lights might not be working. These intersections should be treated as four-way stops.
8:55 a.m.
8:48 a.m.
8:42 a.m.
8:30 a.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in place until 9 a.m. for parts of Morgan, Monroe, Johnson, Hendricks, and Owen Counties.
At 8:30 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Spencer, or 13 miles northwest of Bloomington, moving northeast at 70 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts. Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees
Areas in the path of this storm include Gosport, Paragon, Quincy, Martinsville, Monrovia, Bethany, Centerton, Mooresville, Brooklyn, Waverly, and Plainfield. This includes I-70 between mile markers 50 and 66.
8:15 a.m.
8 a.m.
A wind advisory is in place until 8 p.m. for much of the state including central Indiana.
Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible this afternoon, with additional winds up to 35 mph possible tonight.
7:13 a.m.
7:06 a.m.
7 a.m.
6:37 a.m.
Widely scattered strong to severe thunderstorms primarily capable of damaging wind gusts of 55 – 70 mph are possible Wednesday morning for central and southwest Indiana, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center says.
6:30 a.m.
