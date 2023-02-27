Indiana News

Weather Blog: Tornado watch for central, northern Indiana until 4 p.m. Monday

A graphic showing the area under a tornado watch on Feb. 27, 2023. (WISH Graphic)

11:33 a.m.

The area of rotation that may produce a brief tornadic spin-up is north of Brook and is headed toward Mount Ayr, the National Weather Service office in Chicago said.

A new Tornado Warning has been issued for Newton County in Indiana. The area of rotation that may produce a brief tornadic spin-up is currently north of Brook and is headed towards Mount Ayr. #inwx https://t.co/LYVWi05nOt — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) February 27, 2023

11:30 a.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for a section of Newton County, including the community of Mt. Ayr, until 11:45 a.m. EST/10:45 a.m. CST.

The tornado is radar-indicated, according to the National Weather Service.

Tornado Warning including Mount Ayr IN until 10:45 AM CST pic.twitter.com/7yns85NooE — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) February 27, 2023

11:21 a.m.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 a.m. for the following areas:

Northeastern Vigo County

Northwestern Clay County

Parke County

South central Vermillion County

At 11:21 a.m, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph.

Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. People living in the area can expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations in the path of this storm include Seelyville, Clinton, Rosedale, Fontanet, Mecca, Bridgeton, and Rockville. Other locations include Marhsall and Judson.

Severe thunderstorm warning for Clay, Parke, Vigo, and Vermillion counties until 11:45 am. Wind gusts up to 60 mph will be possible. pic.twitter.com/3iuLFwQ3dl — WISH-TV StormTrack8 (@StormTrack8) February 27, 2023

11:05 a.m.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a tornado watch for the following counties:

Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jasper, Jay, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Owen, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, and White.

The watch will remain in place until 4 p.m.

Storm Track 8 chief meteorologist Ashley Brown says damaging wind will be our primary threat, however, an isolated tornado threat does exist.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 4 PM EST pic.twitter.com/rsLypdfjyz — NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023

https://twitter.com/NWSIndianapolis/status/1630240005263343618