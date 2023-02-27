Weather Blog: Tornado watch for central, northern Indiana until 4 p.m. Monday

11:33 a.m.
The area of rotation that may produce a brief tornadic spin-up is north of Brook and is headed toward Mount Ayr, the National Weather Service office in Chicago said.
11:30 a.m.
A tornado warning has been issued for a section of Newton County, including the community of Mt. Ayr, until 11:45 a.m. EST/10:45 a.m. CST.
The tornado is radar-indicated, according to the National Weather Service.
11:21 a.m.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 11:45 a.m. for the following areas:
- Northeastern Vigo County
- Northwestern Clay County
- Parke County
- South central Vermillion County
At 11:21 a.m, a severe thunderstorm was located near Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph.
Hazards include 60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. People living in the area can expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations in the path of this storm include Seelyville, Clinton, Rosedale, Fontanet, Mecca, Bridgeton, and Rockville. Other locations include Marhsall and Judson.
11:05 a.m.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, issued a tornado watch for the following counties:
Bartholomew, Benton, Blackford, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Fulton, Grant, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jasper, Jay, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Miami, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Newton, Owen, Parke, Pulaski, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Wabash, Warren, and White.
The watch will remain in place until 4 p.m.
Storm Track 8 chief meteorologist Ashley Brown says damaging wind will be our primary threat, however, an isolated tornado threat does exist.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Indiana until 4 PM EST pic.twitter.com/rsLypdfjyz
— NWS Indianapolis (@NWSIndianapolis) February 27, 2023
https://twitter.com/NWSIndianapolis/status/1630240005263343618
- Interactive radar | Latest forecast in weather blog | Closings and Delays | Storm Track 8 weather app
- Watches and warnings | Hourly forecast | Wind gusts
- Send your snow photos to WISHWeatherpics@wishtv.com
- Check the Indiana Travel Advisory map