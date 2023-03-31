Weekend construction will cut EB I-465 to one lane Friday night

An aerial view of Interstate I-465 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. INDOT will reduce traffic on eastbound I-465 to one lane on the night of Friday, March 31. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis drivers might need to consider an alternate route if their travel plans include eastbound I-465 on the city’s southwest side.

Traffic flow will be reduced to one lane on eastbound I-465 between I-70 and I-65 starting at 8 p.m. Friday as part of the I-69 Finish Line Project, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The altered traffic pattern will be in place until 5 a.m. Monday. During this time, the speed limit on both eastbound and westbound I-465 will be 45 mph.

To try and cut down on traffic flow, INDOT will close the following entrance ramps Friday night:

I-70 eastbound to I-465 southbound

S.R. 67/Kentucky Ave. to I-465 eastbound

Mann Rd. to I-465 eastbound

S.R. 37/Harding St. to I-465 eastbound

While eastbound I-465 is restricted, traffic on I-70 eastbound will be detoured east to southbound I-65 at the South Split, INDOT says.

The U.S. 31 southbound ramp to I-465 westbound ramp, which was shut down earlier this month, will remain closed through 2024.

All other ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday.